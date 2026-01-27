Lineup Notes: Lekkerimäki Gets Top Six Opportunity As Canucks Face The Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks continue their homestand on Tuesday with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks. Vancouver will have a number of changes as they are dealing with two new injuries. Here are the lineup notes for January 27, 2026.
Up front, Jonathan Lekkerimäki will replace Brock Boeser, who is currently on IR. Lekkerimäki was also seen on the first power play unit, which means plenty of opportunity for the 21-year-old. This season in the AHL, Lekkerimäki has 10 goals and 16 points in 16 games.
As for on the blueline, Pierre-Olivier Joseph is in for Zeev Buium. Just like Boeser, Buium was injured last game and is now on IR. Joseph has played 17 games this season and is averaging 12:55 of ice time.
Finally, Kevin Lankinen will once again get the stat for the Canucks. Tuesday will be his 27th start of the season, with the 30-year-old posting a record of 7-16-4. Over his career, Lankinen has played four games against the Sharks and has a record of 3-1-0.
DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson
O'Connor-Chytil-Lekkerimäki
Öhgren-Blueger-Garland
Höglander-Räty-Kane
M. Pettersson-Willander
E. Pettersson-Hronek
Joseph-Myers
Lankinen
Tolopilo
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
