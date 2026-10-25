Lineup Notes: Meriläinen Projected To Start, Öhgren Draws Back In As Canucks Take On The Wild

Once again, the Canucks have decided to switch up their forward lines, as per their practice at UBC on Saturday (Sunday's morning skate was optional). These changes have resulted in Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser being reunited, Brendan Gallagher claiming a spot in the team’s top-six alongside Jake DeBrusk and Marco Rossi, and Liam Öhgren and Jonathan Lekkerimäki skating with Filip Chytil. Paul Cotter, Victor Mancini, and Jamie Oleksiak were the three players who remained on the ice after morning skate ended, indicating that they are likely the team's three healthy scratches tonight.