The Milestones Keep Coming For Canucks Forward Elias Pettersson

The game after surpassing Horvat for ninth all-time in goals, Pettersson shot up yet another spot in franchise history — this time in all-time assists. He registered a helper on Aätu Raty’s goal against the Calgary Flames on October 3 to put himself in sole-possession of eighth all-time in assists, passing Alex Edler (310) to do so. Next up on the assist chart is Thomas Gradin, who currently sits at seventh in team history with 353.