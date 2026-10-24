The Milestones Keep Coming For Canucks Forward Elias Pettersson

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 24, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 5:00 PM
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has collected four franchise milestones so far through the 2026-27 season.
In the Vancouver Canucks’ 5–2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night, forward Elias Pettersson collected his third and fourth franchise milestones so far this season. A power-play goal scored in the first period of this matchup put the forward in sole-possession of 10th all-time in power-play goals and eighth all-time in power-play points through franchise history.
It likely won’t be long until Pettersson notches his next milestone.
As the Canucks’ fourth longest-tenured player behind Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser, and Guillaume Brisebois, it makes sense that Pettersson would be relatively high on Vancouver’s all-time lists. The forward is in his ninth season with Vancouver and has played in 557 games for the team that drafted him — a total that ranks 23rd-overall in franchise history.
Let’s dive into where Pettersson stacks up to the rest of the franchise in individual stats.
Goals: 9th (204)
Back in March of 2026, Pettersson scored his 200th NHL goal, putting him only one back of former captain Bo Horvat for the ninth-most in club history. He managed to pass his ex-captain on October 1 against the Edmonton Oilers, scoring his 202nd-career NHL goal. Now up to 204 total, Pettersson is currently 24 goals away from tying the eighth-highest goal total by a Canuck, which is presently occupied by none-other than Boeser.
Assists: 8th (316)
The game after surpassing Horvat for ninth all-time in goals, Pettersson shot up yet another spot in franchise history — this time in all-time assists. He registered a helper on Aätu Raty’s goal against the Calgary Flames on October 3 to put himself in sole-possession of eighth all-time in assists, passing Alex Edler (310) to do so. Next up on the assist chart is Thomas Gradin, who currently sits at seventh in team history with 353.
Points: 7th (520)
Pettersson climbed up to seventh all-time in points by a Canuck back in 2025–26, scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks on November 28. Prior to Pettersson advancing, the gap between sixth and seventh was pretty sizable — Pavel Bure previously held seventh with 478 points, while Gradin currently sits at sixth with 550. Pettersson is currently on pace to pass Gradin’s record this season, as he’ll need 31 points to do so.
Power-Play Goals: 10th (66)
Pettersson’s power-play goal on Thursday helped him pass Greg Adams on the Canucks’ all-time list in this category. It shouldn’t be long until he climbs up to ninth either, as ahead of him is Horvat with 67 power-play goals as a Canuck. After that is Bure, whose 69 power-play goals puts him at eighth all-time.
Power-Play Assists: 9th (112)
Pettersson collected his 108th power-play assist in 2025–26, passing Gradin for ninth-most in franchise history. His 112 power-play assists put him only 10 away from tying J.T. Miller for eighth all-time. Of six power-play points recorded this season, only two of his have been helpers.
Power-Play Points: 8th (178)
The power-play goal he scored on Thursday night against Detroit also put Pettersson ahead of Edler for the eighth-most power-play points in team history with 178. He’s now only four power-play points away from hitting seventh all-time, as Stan Smyl currently occupies that spot with 181. Only four more away from him is Tony Tanti, who sits at sixth with 185.
Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) looks up in warm up prior to a game against the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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