Lineup Notes: Myers Hits 1,100 As Canucks Take On The Islanders

The Vancouver Canucks continue their five-game road trip on Friday against the New York Islanders. Vancouver will be looking for their third-straight win against a New York team that currently sits third in the Metropolitan Division. Here are the lineup notes for December 19, 2025.

Friday will be a historic day for defenceman Tyler Myers as he plays his 1,100th career game. The 35-year-old is the fifth player from the 2008 draft class to hit the milestone, joining Drew Doughty, Steven Stamkos, John Carlson and Erik Karlsson. Myers has played 464 games with the Canucks, which ranks 11th among defensemen in franchise history.

As for the starting goaltender, that will be Thatcher Demko. Friday will be his fourth-straight start, with Demko going 2-1-0 since returning from injury. So far in his career, Demko is perfect against the Islanders, posting a 4-0-0 record with a save percentage of .914.

Projected Lineup:

Garland-Rossi-Boeser

Kane-Sasson-Sherwood

Höglander-Kämpf-DeBrusk

Öhgren-O'Connor-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: UBS Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

