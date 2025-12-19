Canucks Prospect Appears To Have Made Canada's 2026 World Juniors Team

With the 2026 World Juniors less than a week away, teams are starting to finalize their rosters for the tournament. The Vancouver Canucks should have a few representatives at the event, which included 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes. While the Canadians have not officially name their roster, Cootes survived the round of cuts and will most likely be part of the squad this year.

Based on practice lines, Cootes is set to play in Canada's bottom-six at the 2026 World Juniors. On Friday, he was seen centering a line with Liam Greentree and Sam O'Reilly. During Canada's first pre-tournament game, Cootes played on the wing and was also featured on the first power play unit.

Once his selection becomes official, Cootes will be the 45th Canucks draft pick to play for Canada at the World Juniors. The last player to represent Canada was Cootes' former Seattle Thunderbirds teammate Sawyer Mynio, who played in the 2025 tournament. Other Vancouver draft picks to make the team over the last 20 years include Michael DiPietro, Jonah Gadjovich, Jake Virtanen, Bo Horvat, Cody Hodgson and Luc Bourdon.

Cootes has had a strong start to the season. Since being sent back to the WHL, the 18-year-old has 10 goals and 23 points in 17 games. Cootes has also won 56.9 while wearing the "C" for Seattle.

Canada will kick off the 2026 World Juniors on December 26 against Czechia. Cootes will not play face fellow Canucks prospects Basile Sansonnens (Switzerland) or Wilson Björck (Sweden) in the preliminary stage. All games of the tournament will be broadcast by TSN.

