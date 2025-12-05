'It's Their Job': Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On Team Positivity & Leadership

The 2025-26 season has not gone the way the Vancouver Canucks had hoped for. After 27 games, they have only collected 23 points and rank last in the NHL. While there are still 55 games remaining in the campaign, angst is growing among the fanbase, with many calling for a rebuild.

After practice on Thursday, Adam Foote met with the media and was asked about maintaining a positive mood despite the team's struggles. Vancouver has just one win in their last 10 games and has not won back-to-back games since mid-October. In his response, Foote explained that, despite his team's record, he feels the players' morale is overall positive.

"Well, one, it's their job," said Foote. "And two, we've been working on it since day one. But I give them a lot of credit. They are pros. Every day we work. Our D zones trending up, right. So keep working, keep doing what we're supposed to do as pros. They're in a really good spot mentally, I would say."

Foote was then asked about the pressure and noise surrounding Quinn Hughes. This season, there has been a lot of discussion about Hughes' on and off-ice body language, as well as his future with the organization. When asked about the pressure currently on Hughes, Foote said this season has been a learning experience for his captain.

"I think you grow. I mean, you could be anywhere. You just grow with it. You're aware of it. You've got a team around you that gets you prepared for those situations. I think with him, he's pretty good with that. I think what he's doing is more of his desire to win, and try to win every shift. He's learning still how to manage shift by shift. Whether we're have seven more wins or not. That's something he knows he's got to grow at as a player. That he doesn't have to always go on the hard offence and get it done in one shift. And I think he's learning to manage that. He's aware of, he's in a hard market, right? We're in Canada. He's aware of all that, and he takes that in stride. I don't see him getting too rattled at that."

As a follow-up, Foote was asked if other players have stepped up as leaders in the locker room. While the captain often bears the bulk of leadership responsibilities, this can be draining, which is why having a support system is crucial. In his response, Foote mentioned four players who have stepped up this year, which included Hughes' defensive partner, Filip Hronek.

"There are guys that are doing that and supporting him or supporting the team. I'll give the guys a lot of credit. There's a lot of accountability in our room. I don't want to name names, but I mean, the first guy that comes to my mind is guy like, Fil (Hronek). He's that guy. From when Fil came back from his injury, the Winnipeg trip, to now, it's like huge growth as far as maturity, how it's in his play. It doesn't matter from game-to-game, if we're down 10 guys or five or our PK was struggling. Phil has been there solid as a leader for not just Qinn, but the team. And, you know, guy like Marcus (Pettersson) and Mysey (Myers) says it too. And there's other guys. Boes (Boeser) has been really good. Real good leadership by him, where he's staying so positive, because there's good things happening. And I don't want to say too much, because we still have to win those games, but Boes has been great and holding guys accountable his way, and I like the way they do it their way. Doesn't have to be rah rah. It doesn't have to be in your face. They just do it with whatever their personality is."

The next month will be an intriguing one for the Canucks. Trade rumours are only going to get louder while frustration within the fan base is starting to turn to apathy. Ultimately, Foote could be entering his toughest stretch as an NHL coach, as he must try and keep the room's morale high despite the team's disappointing record.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver’s First Professional Hockey Triple-Header Hits BC This Weekend

Canucks Adam Foote Provides Injury Updates On Garland, Höglander, Demko & Kane

‘I Just Think Losing Is Obviously The Hardest Part’: Quinn Hughes Speaks On The Canucks’ Recent Struggles

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.