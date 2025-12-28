Lineup Notes: Pettersson Returns, Demko Starts As Canucks Host The Sharks

The Vancouver Canucks return from the holiday break Saturday to take on the San Jose Sharks. Vancouver has won four of their last five games, but did fall in the final game before the break. Here are the lineup notes for December 27, 2025.

After missing the last eight games, center Elias Pettersson is expected to return for the Canucks. Pettersson has been dealing with an upper-body injury, which has kept him out since December 6. Saturday will also be Pettersson's 500th regular-season game in the NHL.

As for the starting goaltender, that will be Thatcher Demko. The 30-year-old has yet to lose to the Sharks in his NHL career, posting a record of 13-0-0 with a .927 save percentage. Demko has posted a record of 8-6-0 this season with a save percentage of .911.

Lastly, Saturday will be the first opportunity for fans in Vancouver to see Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren and Marco Rossi play at Rogers Arena. All three have recorded at least one point since joining the team. Saturday will also be the first game the Canucks play without Quinn Hughes on the roster in some capacity since March 2019.

Projected Lineup:

Kane-Pettersson-Sherwood

DeBrusk-Rossi-Boeser

O'Connor-Kampf-Garland

Öhgren-Sasson-Karlsson

M. Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

E. Pettersson-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

