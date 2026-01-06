Lineup Notes: Thatcher Demko Starts As Canucks Take On The Sabres

The Vancouver Canucks start their Eastern road trip on Tuesday with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. These two teams have already met this season, with Buffalo picking up a victory at Rogers Arena. Here are the lineup notes for January 6, 2026.

Vancouver's starting goaltender on Tuesday will be Thatcher Demko. The 30-year-old has played eight games against the Sabres, posting a 3-4-1 record. This season, Demko is 8-8-1 with a .904 save percentage.

As for lineup changes, it appears that defenceman Elias Pettersson will once again be a healthy scratch. At practice on Monday, Pierre-Olivier Joseph was on a pairing with Tyler Myers instead of Pettersson. This season, Pettersson has played in 36 games while recording six points.

Projected Lineup:

DeBrusk-Pettersson-Karlsson

Kane-Sasson-Boeser

O'Connor-Kämpf-Sherwood

Öhgren-Räty-Höglander

M.Pettersson-Hronek

Buium-Myers

Joseph-Willander

Demko

Lankinen

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: KeyBank Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

