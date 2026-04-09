Lineup Notes: Tolopilo Starts In Third-Consecutive Game As Canucks Take On The Kings

Nikita Tolopilo will start in his third consecutive game tonight when the Canucks take on the Los Angeles Kings.
The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Los Angeles Kings for the second-last time this season tonight. Vancouver last faced Los Angeles on March 26, during which the Canucks lost by a score of 4-0. The Canucks will play the Kings one more time this season after tonight on April 14 at home. Here are the lineup notes for April 9, 2026.
Vancouver is not expected to change their lineups too much today, meaning that Ty Mueller will sit out of his second-straight game. The forward was called up last Wednesday and played in two games before being healthy-scratched on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Nikita Tolopilo will start in net for the Canucks tonight, with this being the goaltender's third consecutive start since Kevin Lankinen was held out of the lineup on a day-to-day basis. In his last start, Tolopilo stopped 27 of 29 shots faced for a .931 SV%.
Projected Lineup:
O’Connor-Pettersson-DeBrusk
Öhgren-Rossi-Boeser
Sasson-Blueger-Karlsson
Höglander-Räty-Douglas
Buium-Hronek
M. Pettersson-Willander
E. Pettersson-Mancini
Tolopilo
Patera
Game Information:
Start time: 7:30 pm PT
Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: Sportsnet 650
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