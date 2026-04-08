Report: Canucks Denied Predators Permission To Speak with Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson

"I am not hearing that he's got a job lined up in Vancouver or is even talking to the Canucks about a promotion right now. Johnson can ask the Canucks for permission after the season if he wants to pursue jobs. That could take place if he wants. One thing that Johnson's got to be worried about if he takes the Vancouver job: how much control does he have? We know Jim Rutherford runs the show. We know that Allvin did not have much power. That would be a concern for me or anyone taking the GM job. The reality is the Canucks are looking straight at a lot of teams eyeing Johnson and Manny Malhotra, and they are going to have to adjust accordingly.