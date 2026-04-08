Report: Canucks Denied Predators Permission To Speak with Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson

Ryan Johnson is currently the Vancouver Canucks Assistant General Manager and General Manager of the Abbotsford Canucks.
There appears to be interest from other teams surrounding Vancouver Canucks Assistant General Manager Ryan Johnson. According to Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV, "I have been told that the Canucks have denied Nashville permission to talk with Abbotsford Canucks GM Ryan Johnson about their GM opening. Johnson lives in Nashville in the off-season."
The Nashville Predators are in search of a new GM after Barry Trotz announced he would be retiring at the end of the season. There are already multiple GM openings around the league, with more possibly coming in the next few months. As Dhaliwal explained on "Donnie and Dhali" Wednesday morning, Nashville may not be the only team that will have interest in Johnson this off-season.
"Does this mean a promotion for Johnson? Sure seems like the Canucks are saying they can't afford to lose this guy. Several teams are going to be courting him. Johnson is under contract. He can't talk to any team without permission."
One potential opening could be in Vancouver, as rumours continue to swirl around Patrik Allvin's future with the club. If the Canucks do make a change at GM, Johnson would be a good fit, as he knows the current players and the organization's structure. According to Dhaliwal's report, there have not been conversations yet about Johnson taking over as GM.
"I am not hearing that he's got a job lined up in Vancouver or is even talking to the Canucks about a promotion right now. Johnson can ask the Canucks for permission after the season if he wants to pursue jobs. That could take place if he wants. One thing that Johnson's got to be worried about if he takes the Vancouver job: how much control does he have? We know Jim Rutherford runs the show. We know that Allvin did not have much power. That would be a concern for me or anyone taking the GM job. The reality is the Canucks are looking straight at a lot of teams eyeing Johnson and Manny Malhotra, and they are going to have to adjust accordingly.
Johnson has been with the organization since 2013. He also spent two seasons as a player with Vancouver. Johnson has been the GM of the AHL team since 2017 and helped Abbotsford capture a Calder Cup championship last year.
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