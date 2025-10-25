Lukas Reichel Will Make Canucks Debut Versus The Canadiens

The Vancouver Canucks will have a new face in their lineup when they take on the Montréal Canadiens. After being traded for on Friday, forward Lukas Reichel will be making his Canucks debut on Saturday. Reichel was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

Reichel will get a top-six role right away as he will be Vancouver's second-line center on Saturday. As per Head Coach Adam Foote, he will play on a line with Evander Kane and Brock Boeser. As for other lineup notes, Kevin Lankinen will start for the Canucks against the Canadiens.

This season, Reichel has two goals and two assists in five games. The 23-year-old was initially drafted 17th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. In 174 career NHL games, Reichel has scored 22 goals while recording 58 points.

Vancouver returns home for a weekend back-to-back starting on Saturday versus Montréal. Last season, the Canucks went 0-1-1 against the Canadiens, including a 4-2 loss at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

