Öhgren, Lankinen & Karlsson Help Canucks Push Win Streak To Four Games After 5-4 Shootout Victory Over The Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks pushed their win streak to four games on Saturday after a 5-4 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins. Liam Öhgren was the hero in the shootout while also scoring and adding an assist in regulation. As for Vancouver's other goal scorers, Linus Karlsson scored twice, while Max Sasson scored the Canucks first goal of the game.

While Vancouver had a few standouts, no player had a stronger game than Kevin Lankinen. The Canucks goaltender stopped 38 of the 42 shots he faced before going a perfect seven for seven in the shootout. Thanks to his performance, Lankinen picks up his fifth victory of the season and first since November 16.

This was yet another example of Vancouver finding a way to win despite being outplayed by its opposition. The Canucks were outshot 42-22 in this game, yet somehow kept their win streak alive. Whether it was Lankinen coming up with big saves at crucial times or depth pieces scoring massive goals, the win streak continues heading into the final game before the holiday break.

Shifting over to standouts from this game, Aatu Räty is one player who deserves a shoutout. After being a healthy scratch in each of the last three games, the 23-year-old had one of his most impressive performances in the NHL as he set a new career high with eight hits. Räty also went nine for 12 in the faceoff dot, which included going six for seven in the defensive zone.

Vancouver's fourth line of Öhgren, Sasson and Karlsson also put forth impressive performances as the trio led the way offensively for Vancouver. They scored all four of the Canucks goals in regulation, with Öhgren scoring the shootout winner. With Vancouver's top players struggling to score recently, these three are showing they can step up when the team needs them the most.

"We didn't like our start in the first," said Öhgren post-game. "But I think we came out much better in the second period and in the third as well. We really pushed it and happy to get the win."

After what was a frustrating start to the season, the positive vibes seem to be returning to the Canucks. They are finding ways to win, which is even more impressive considering that they are on the road and are still missing center Elias Pettersson. The question now is, can Vancouver keep the momentum not just on Monday, but when they return home after the holiday break?

Stats and Facts:

- Liam Öhgren records his first assist with the Canucks

- Marco Rossi record his first point with the Canucks

- Linus Karlsson records his first career three-point game

- Kevin Lankinen's 38 saves are the most during his time with Vancouver

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

8:23- BOS: Morgan Geekie (25) from Charlie McAvoy and Elias Lindholm (PPG)

19:45- VAN: Max Sasson (7) from Liam Öhgren and Linus Karlsson

2nd Period:

4:22- VAN: Linus Karlsson (6) from Evander Kane and Filip Hronek (PPG)

9:41- BOS: Pavel Zacha (10) from Nikita Zadorov and Casey Mittelstadt

12:05- BOS: Tanner Jeannot (4) from Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten

3rd Period:

3:53- VAN: Linus Karlsson (7) from Marco Rossi

7:34- VAN: Liam Öhgren (2) from Marcus Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk

16:16- BOS: Andrew Peeke (3) from Marat Khusnutdinov and Morgan Geekie

Overtime:

No Scoring

Shootout:

VAN: Liam Öhgren

Up Next:

The Canucks will wrap up their five-game road trip on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Monday will also be the final game before the NHL's holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT.

