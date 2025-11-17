Patera & Kämpf To Make Canucks Debuts Against The Panthers

Two players will be making their Vancouver Canucks debuts on Monday against the Florida Panthers. David Kämpf will draw into the lineup while Jiří Patera will start in goal. Kämpf will replace Conor Garland for Vancouver, who is listed as day-to-day after leaving Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Kämpf was signed to a one-year contract on Saturday after the Toronto Maple Leafs terminated his contract. The 30-year-old has plenty of NHL experience with 143 points in 536 games. Kämpf is known as a defensive center who should help the Canucks both on the penalty kill and in the faceoff dot.

As for Patera, Monday will be his first NHL start since March 26, 2024. Over his NHL career, the 26-year-old has posted a 3-3-1 record with a .902 save percentage. As for this season, Patera has played five games in the AHL, posting a 1-2-2 record with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver will look to earn another two points tomorrow as they take on the Panthers. Last season, the Canucks picked up wins in both meetings, including a 3-2 overtime win in Florida. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

