Pettersson, Boeser Hit Milestones As Canucks Fall 5-3 To The Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks once again lost at home, falling 5-3 to the Anaheim Ducks. Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser scored on the power play while Drew O'Connor set a new career high with his 17th goal of the season. As for Kevin Lankinen, he stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced in the loss.
Before diving into the game, two Canucks celebrated milestones on the night. Elias Pettersson recorded his 500th career point while Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti for ninth all-time on the franchise's point list. Pettersson also moved past J.T. Miller on the all-time power play points list as he moved into sole possession of ninth.
Overall, Vancouver played decently, but could not find a way to pick up a win. They once again allowed multiple goals in the second period, which remains a problem area for the organization. Post-game, O'Connor was asked about the Canucks forecheck and the role it played on Tuesday.
"Yeah, I think we did a good job, said O'Connor. "I think that was a focus of just getting in on them and playing around the net. You know, we've looked at a lot of goals scored recently throughout the league, and a lot of them are just right around the net. So it's been a focus of ours to get there, and a lot of that comes off the forecheck."
O'Connor was also asked about the group's overall effort. Even though Vancouver was down multiple times in the third, the team kept pushing until the very end. Unfortunately, the Ducks were able to find a late empty-net goal, which officially put the game to bed.
"Thought we were sharp. I mean, I think it helps when we score early. I think that kind of motivates our group. So it's nice when you're playing with the lead for a little bit. But yeah, I think we got off to just a good start and kind of carried it throughout the game And I mean, something we've talked about, like our second periods, especially something we've talked about, and I think, you know, our second maybe wasn't our best period tonight, that may be a little bit better than it's been. So playing a complete game has been something we've talked about."
Tuesday's game is the type of performance the Canucks should aim to replicate for the rest of the season. While there were mistakes, the team fought hard and had a chance to tie right until the end. Overall, the fans at Rogers Arena were entertained while Vancouver once again extended their lead at the bottom of the standings.
- Drew O'Connor went a perfect two for two in the faceoff dot
- 2025-26 Canucks become first team in franchise history to lose 24 home games in regulation
- Kevin Lankinen now has just one win in his last 13 games
- Vancouver allows 34 or more shots for the 19th time this season
1st Period:
5:45- VAN: Jake DeBrusk (15) from Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek (PPG)
2nd Period:
5:26- ANA: Alex Killorn (12) from John Carlson and Beckett Sennecke
7:50- ANA: Mikael Granlund (15) from Leo Carlsson and John Carlson
13:13- VAN: Brock Boeser (17) from Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson (PPG)
3rd Period:
1:01- ANA: Mikael Granlund (16) from Chris Kreider and John Carlson
2:22- VAN: Drew O'Connor (17) from Evander Kane
5:45- ANA: Mason McTavish (14) from Jackson LaCombe and Alex Killorn
19:55- ANA: Troy Terry (17) from Chris Kreider and Leo Carlsson (ENG)
Up Next:
The Canucks wrap up their homestand on Thursday when they battle the L.A. Kings. Vancouver and L.A. will play three more times this season, with two being played at Rogers Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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