Pettersson, Boeser Hit Milestones As Canucks Fall 5-3 To The Ducks

"Thought we were sharp. I mean, I think it helps when we score early. I think that kind of motivates our group. So it's nice when you're playing with the lead for a little bit. But yeah, I think we got off to just a good start and kind of carried it throughout the game And I mean, something we've talked about, like our second periods, especially something we've talked about, and I think, you know, our second maybe wasn't our best period tonight, that may be a little bit better than it's been. So playing a complete game has been something we've talked about."