Canucks Elias Pettersson Hits 500 Point Plateau

Elias Pettersson has hit the half-century mark for career regular-season points. The Vancouver Canucks center recorded his 500th career point via an assist against the Anaheim Ducks. In 533 career games, Pettersson has scored 200 goals while recording 300 assists.
Pettersson is the seventh player in franchise history to record 500 points. He joins the Sedins, Markus Näslund, Trevor Linden, Stan Smyl and Thomas Gradin. Pettersson is the second-fastest player in franchise history to reach 500 points, with only Gradin reaching the mark faster.
This season, Pettersson has 15 goals and 43 points in 62 games. Up next on the all-time points list is Gradin, who recorded 550 career points with Vancouver. Initially drafted fifth overall in 2017, Pettersson is the first player from his draft class to record 500 career points.
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