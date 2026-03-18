Pettersson’s Two Goals Lift Canucks Past The Panthers In 5–2 Win

Vancouver’s third goal of the first period came off a lapse in defensive coverage for the Panthers. An ill-timed pinch left Rossi all alone in the slot in front of Bobrovsky, with the Canucks centre making a quick move before flicking the puck past the goaltender’s blocker. Rossi and his line of Brock Boeser and Liam Öhgren had yet another solid game, with the former two each registering three points and all three putting up at least one.