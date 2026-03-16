Canucks Could Set Home Loss Franchise Record This Season

The Vancouver Canucks' struggles at Rogers Arena have been well documented. Vancouver has picked up seven wins at home this season, which ranks last in the NHL. With eight home games remaining, the Canucks will be looking to avoid ending up in the franchise record book for the wrong reason.
Over Vancouver's 55 seasons in the NHL, they have never finished with fewer than 10 home wins. The record, which stands at 10, was set during the 1994-95 season, when the Canucks picked up just 18 wins. The difference between 1994-95 and this season, however, is that Vancouver played only 24 home games, as that campaign was impacted by a lockout.
As for seasons where the Canucks played at least 40 games, the lowest win total is shared by three teams at 13. Vancouver also picked up just 13 home wins during the 2020-21 season, but played only 28 games at Rogers Arena that year. This means the Canucks must win six of their final eight games at home to avoid the worst home record by a team that played at least 40 home games.
Overall, the road to 10 home wins will not be an easy one for Vancouver. Everyone is above the Canucks in the standings, and teams are currently fighting for playoff spots. Here is a look at Vancouver's schedule and where each team sits as of March 16, 2026:
Florida Panthers- 8th Wild Card
Tampa Bay Lightning- 2nd Atlantic
St. Louis Blues- 7th Wild Card
Anaheim Ducks- 1st Pacific
L.A. Kings- 4th Wild Card
Utah Mammoth- 1st Wild Card
Vegas Golden Knights- 2nd Pacific
L.A. Kings- 4th Wild Card
At this rate, the 2025-26 season could be a historic one for the Canucks. They also have a .288 points percentage at home, which falls well below the franchise low of .400. Ultimately, how many wins Vancouver picks up at Rogers Arena the rest of the way will be worth monitoring, as the organization could be on the verge of setting a new franchise record.
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