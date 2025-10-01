    • Powered by Roundtable

    Here’s How Many Times The Canucks And PWHL Vancouver Play On The Same Day

    The 2025–26 PWHL schedule has officially been released, meaning we’re one step closer to having the Vancouver Canucks and PWHL Vancouver both playing games on the same day. Fans can watch both teams on the same day 15 times this upcoming season, with six of these matchups taking place in Vancouver. Keep reading to see when the Canucks and PWHL Vancouver’s same-day games are. 

    November 29

    Canucks @ L.A. Kings, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ New York Sirens, 9:00am PT 

    December 6

    Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver vs. New York Sirens, 12:00pm PT

    December 16

    Canucks @ New York Rangers, 4:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver vs. Ottawa Charge, 7:00pm PT 

    December 20 

    Canucks @ Boston Bruins, 4:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver vs. Montréal Victoire, 12pm PT

    December 27

    Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver vs. Minnesota Frost, TBD

    January 3

    Canucks vs. Boston Bruins, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ Boston Fleet, TBD

    January 17

    Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ Toronto Sceptres, TBD

    January 25

    Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ PWHL Seattle, TBD 

    March 14

    Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken, 7:00pm PT 

    PWHL Vancouver vs. Ottawa Charge, 12:00pm PT

    March 21

    Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 4:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver vs. Minnesota Frost, 12:00pm PT

    March 24

    Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ Boston Fleet, 4:00pm PT

    April 1

    Canucks @ Colorado Avalanche, 5:30pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ Montréal Victoire, 4:00pm PT

    April 4

    Canucks vs. Utah Mammoth, 4:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver @ Minnesota Frost, 11:00am PT

    April 7

    Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7:00pm PT 

    PWHL Vancouver vs. Boston Fleet, TBD

    April 14

    Canucks vs. L.A. Kings, 7:00pm PT

    PWHL Vancouver vs. PWHL Seattle, 7:00pm PT 

