Here’s How Many Times The Canucks And PWHL Vancouver Play On The Same Day

The 2025–26 PWHL schedule has officially been released, meaning we’re one step closer to having the Vancouver Canucks and PWHL Vancouver both playing games on the same day. Fans can watch both teams on the same day 15 times this upcoming season, with six of these matchups taking place in Vancouver. Keep reading to see when the Canucks and PWHL Vancouver’s same-day games are.

November 29

Canucks @ L.A. Kings, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ New York Sirens, 9:00am PT

December 6

Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. New York Sirens, 12:00pm PT

December 16

Canucks @ New York Rangers, 4:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. Ottawa Charge, 7:00pm PT

December 20

Canucks @ Boston Bruins, 4:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. Montréal Victoire, 12pm PT

December 27

Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. Minnesota Frost, TBD

January 3

Canucks vs. Boston Bruins, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ Boston Fleet, TBD

January 17

Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ Toronto Sceptres, TBD

January 25

Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ PWHL Seattle, TBD

March 14

Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. Ottawa Charge, 12:00pm PT

March 21

Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 4:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. Minnesota Frost, 12:00pm PT

March 24

Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ Boston Fleet, 4:00pm PT

April 1

Canucks @ Colorado Avalanche, 5:30pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ Montréal Victoire, 4:00pm PT

April 4

Canucks vs. Utah Mammoth, 4:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver @ Minnesota Frost, 11:00am PT

April 7

Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. Boston Fleet, TBD

April 14

Canucks vs. L.A. Kings, 7:00pm PT

PWHL Vancouver vs. PWHL Seattle, 7:00pm PT

