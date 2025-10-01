Here’s How Many Times The Canucks And PWHL Vancouver Play On The Same Day

The 2025–26 PWHL schedule has officially been released, meaning we’re one step closer to having the Vancouver Canucks and PWHL Vancouver both playing games on the same day. Fans can watch both teams on the same day 15 times this upcoming season, with six of these matchups taking place in Vancouver. Keep reading to see when the Canucks and PWHL Vancouver’s same-day games are.
November 29
Canucks @ L.A. Kings, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ New York Sirens, 9:00am PT
December 6
Canucks vs. Minnesota Wild, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. New York Sirens, 12:00pm PT
December 16
Canucks @ New York Rangers, 4:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. Ottawa Charge, 7:00pm PT
December 20
Canucks @ Boston Bruins, 4:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. Montréal Victoire, 12pm PT
December 27
Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. Minnesota Frost, TBD
January 3
Canucks vs. Boston Bruins, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ Boston Fleet, TBD
January 17
Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ Toronto Sceptres, TBD
January 25
Canucks vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ PWHL Seattle, TBD
March 14
Canucks vs. Seattle Kraken, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. Ottawa Charge, 12:00pm PT
March 21
Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues, 4:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. Minnesota Frost, 12:00pm PT
Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:
Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs
Flyers Trevor Zegras Has High Praise For Canucks Quinn Hughes
Looking Back At Canucks Opening Night Lineups: 2015–16 to 2018–19
March 24
Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ Boston Fleet, 4:00pm PT
April 1
Canucks @ Colorado Avalanche, 5:30pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ Montréal Victoire, 4:00pm PT
April 4
Canucks vs. Utah Mammoth, 4:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver @ Minnesota Frost, 11:00am PT
April 7
Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. Boston Fleet, TBD
April 14
Canucks vs. L.A. Kings, 7:00pm PT
PWHL Vancouver vs. PWHL Seattle, 7:00pm PT
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.