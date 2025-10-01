Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Seattle Kraken. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 52–26–4

Points: 108

Standings placement: 1st in Atlantic Division

PP%: 24.8% (9th)

PK%: 77.9% (17th)

Goals:

William Nylander (45)

John Tavares (38)

Auston Matthews (33)

Matthew Knies (29)

Bobby McMann (20)

Assists:

Auston Matthews (45)

William Nylander (39)

John Tavares (36)

Morgan Rielly (34)

Matthew Knies (29)

Points:

William Nylander (84)

Auston Matthews (78)

John Tavares (74)

Matthew Knies (58)

Morgan Rielly (41)

Goaltenders:

Joseph Woll [On personal leave]

Record: 27–14–1

GAA: 2.73

SV%: .909

SO: 1

Points: N/A

Anthony Stolarz

Record: 21–8–3

GAA: 2.14

SV%: .926

SO: 4

Points: 1A

James Reimer [BUF]

Record: 19–10–8

GAA: 2.90

SV%: .901

SO: 1

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Maple Leafs were one of the most talked about teams this off-season — as always — but for more reasons than just their exit from the playoffs. Superstar winger and top free agent target, Mitch Marner, was traded from Toronto to the Vegas Golden Knights and signed a blockbuster $96M contract. This left the Leafs with some cap room and a massive hole to fill on the wing. While they didn’t quite mend the gap created by Marner, they did add Michael Pezzetta, Vinni Letteri, and former Canuck Dakota Joshua. They also received Nicolas Roy in the Marner trade and signed Matthew Knies to a six-year extension.

2025–26 Season Series Preview

It’s hard to gauge where the Maple Leafs will be at this year. While they’ve been one of the more successful regular season Atlantic Division teams as of late, all of those seasons came with Marner being one of their most offensively-productive players. While Toronto’s depth additions will be an asset, the team itself won’t be the same without a consistent 80 to 90-point winger. In Marner’s stead appears to be Matias Maccelli or Max Domi, two forwards who can bring toughness to a line and make the offence as a whole a little scrappier.

The Canucks have had a surprisingly positive record against the Maple Leafs in recent history. Vancouver is currently riding a three-game win streak against Toronto that dates back to the 2023–24 season. Even more impressive is the fact that they only surrendered one goal to the Maple Leafs in 2024–25, putting up five of their own in return. While their performances against the Maple Leafs ultimately don’t have as much stock as a game against an in-division or conference rival, it’s always satisfying for the Canucks and their fans when Vancouver takes a win against Toronto.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: January 10, 4:00 pm PT @ Scotiabank Arena

Game 2: January 31, 4:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

