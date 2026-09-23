Standouts From The Canucks' 3-1 2026 Pre-Season Loss To The Flames

The Vancouver Canucks fell 3-1 to the Calgary Flames.
The Vancouver Canucks dropped to 0-2 in the 2026 pre-season as they fell 3-1 to the Calgary Flames. Vancouver's lineup featured plenty of youth, while Calgary dressed a roster that will most likely be the same on opening night. Here are three Canucks standouts from Tuesday night.
Kevin Lankinen
Kevin Lankinen is the reason this game was close. Vancouver was outshot 31-9, with the 31-year-old making 28 saves. Although he allowed all three goals in the second, the middle frame was his best, as he stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced.
Tuesday was a good bounce-back for Lankinen, who struggled during the scrimmage at training camp on Saturday. He came up with some big saves and was able to bail out his younger teammates throughout the night. Overall, it was a good start to the pre-season for Lankinen.
Aatu Räty
Aatu Räty was arguably the Canucks' best forward in this game. He led Vancouver with two shots on goal and recorded three additional shot attempts. Räty was also virtually unbeatable in the faceoff dot as he won 15 of the 20 draws he took.
After a less-than-ideal game on Saturday, Räty really stepped up against the Flames. He was able to win some board battles and looked engaged in the offensive zone. Ultimately, Räty made the most of his opportunities in what was his final game of the 2026 pre-season.
Adam Novotný
Adam Novotný did not look out of place in his second career pre-season game. The 18-year-old was constantly getting in on the forecheck and finished the night tied for second on the team with four shots. Novotný also blocked a shot on Tuesday and recorded one shot on goal.
Based on his performance during training camp and the pre-season, Novotný deserves some additional time with the NHL team. He will most likely head back to the OHL, but he has shown he may be closer to NHL-ready than initially thought. While it is early, it is safe to say that Novotný has a bright future ahead of him.
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