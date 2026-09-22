How A New Rule Is Impacting The Canucks' 2026 Pre-Season Lineups

A new rule limits how many pre-season games NHL "veterans" can play.
The 2026 pre-season has presented some interesting challenges for teams across the NHL. Not only was the number of games cut, but a new rule has also limited how many times certain players can suit up in the pre-season. While there are some positives in that prospects can get more opportunities, it does create some strain on coaching staffs who need to balance their lineups throughout the four pre-season games.
The NHL's new "veteran" rule prohibits certain players from playing more than two pre-season games. Using the Vancouver Canucks as an example, Aatu Räty will be ineligible to play the final two pre-season games, as after Tuesday he will have suited up twice already. Here is how the NHL defines a "veteran" for the pre-season:
- Any player who has played one hundred (100) or more career NHL Games
- any player who has played four hundred (400) or more career games in the NHL and/or AHL
- A forward or defenseman who played in thirty (30) NHL Games during the previous season
- A goaltender who either dressed in fifty (50) or more NHL Games or played in thirty (30) or more NHL Games in the previous season
- A first-round draft choice from any of the five (5) previous years’ NHL Drafts
- A second-round draft choice from any of the three (3) previous years’ NHL Drafts.
After morning skate and practice on Tuesday, Manny Malhotra was asked about the new rules and how they have impacted his roster selection for pre-season games. In addition to the new rules, teams must also ensure they have at least eight "veterans" in the lineup. As Malhotra explained, a shorter pre-season means that players need to be ready to go, as they won't have as many opportunities to stand out before the season begins.
"We've thought about this all summer long," said Malhotra. "Just in terms of the new rules and the limit on how many games a guy can play. So that definitely weighs into the equation. I think it kind of goes without saying that the guys have a very clear understanding that there's not a lot of runway leading up to the season. I think we calculated about between eight and 10 ice sessions. You get your two games, and that's what you have to show. So, I think in terms of the preparation for the guys, it makes it that much more important to show in our skates, in our morning skates, the attention to detail. And then, once we get into these games, it puts everything out there."
The pre-season plays an important role for every team because it lets those on the bubble shine. They also allow players to get up to game speed and battle against opposition that is not wearing the same jersey. According to Malhotra, there have been plenty of conversations amongst the players about the new pre-season roster rules this year.
"Yeah, it's been a topic of discussion, and they're the ones that are bringing it up to us. A lot of veteran guys, they would like to get into three or four games potentially. So the limiting factor on not being able to get games is definitely a topic of conversation amongst the players. But there's definitely an understanding that there isn't a whole lot of time when you take away a week of camp."
Based on Vancouver's first two lineups, Malhotra appears to be saving his potential NHL roster for the final two home pre-season games. Besides Räty, other key players who will have played one pre-season game after Tuesday include Kevin Lankinen, Tom Willander, Victor Mancini, Arshdeep Bains, and Max Sasson. With the limited pre-season games, it will be interesting to see how ready players are when the regular season begins on September 29.
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