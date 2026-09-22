How A New Rule Is Impacting The Canucks' 2026 Pre-Season Lineups

"We've thought about this all summer long," said Malhotra. "Just in terms of the new rules and the limit on how many games a guy can play. So that definitely weighs into the equation. I think it kind of goes without saying that the guys have a very clear understanding that there's not a lot of runway leading up to the season. I think we calculated about between eight and 10 ice sessions. You get your two games, and that's what you have to show. So, I think in terms of the preparation for the guys, it makes it that much more important to show in our skates, in our morning skates, the attention to detail. And then, once we get into these games, it puts everything out there."