The Stats Behind Game #15: Blackhawks 5, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The analytics for this game are a better indicator of what happened rather than just looking at the shot totals. A good example is that while the Canucks had a 40-28 even-strength scoring chances advantage, they only held an 18-14 even-strength high-danger scoring chances advantage over the Blackhawks. Ultimately, Vancouver elected quantity over quality, which resulted in a loss on Wednesday night.

As for the heatmap, it illustrates why the Canucks struggled to create high-danger chances. Vancouver elected to take shots from distance rather than generate traffic in front of the net. As for Chicago, they deployed the opposite strategy, crashing Kevin Lankinen's crease all game.

To wrap things up, a standout line would be the trio of Arshdeep Bains, Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson. During their 7:16 together, the Canucks held a 6-2 shots advantage and finished with an xGF% of 69.15. These three have had a strong start to the season and are showing the chemistry they built during last year's Calder Cup championship run.

Vancouver continues its four-game homestand on Saturday with a visit from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last season, the two teams split their season series, with the Canucks going 1-0-1. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena.

