The Stats Behind Game #21: Panthers 8, Canucks 5

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 8-5 loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Canucks were heavily outplayed during their loss to the Panthers. Florida held a 28-15 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances advantage 12-5. In the end, Vancouver only generated nine even-strength shots, which was the lowest total so far this season.

As for the heatmap, it shows significant issues in the way the Canucks defended. The Panthers were able to create a ton of traffic in front of Jiří Patera, who faced 11 high-danger shots. Whether it was tips or layers of bodies, Vancouver's defence struggled to clear shooting lanes while also losing their checks consistently throughout the game.

To wrap this game up, Kiefer Sherwood had a strong night from an analytics perspective. During his 12:40 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks finished with a 4-3 high-danger scoring chances advantage. Sherwood also finished with an even-strength xGF% of 51.23%, which ranked fourth among Vancouver skaters.

The Canucks will get a few days off at home before facing the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. This will be the second time Dallas and Vancouver face off, with the Canucks winning the first meeting 5-3. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT at Rogers Arena.

