The Stats Behind Game #22: Stars 4, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

The Canucks were the better team at even strength against the Stars. Vancouver won the even-strength scoring chances battle 27-21 but lost the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 8-7. In the end, the real difference maker was the Stars scoring four even-strength goals, as the Canucks could only come up with a single one of their own.

As for the heatmap, it shows Vancouver's willingness to shoot from all over the zone. The Canucks also did a good job of creating traffic in front of the crease, which led to their power play goal. Ultimately, it was a step in the right direction as Vancouver was able to hold onto possession for the majority of the night.

Moving to standouts, Jake DeBrusk had an impressive game from an analytics perspective. During his 12:04 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held a 9-3 shots advantage, while DeBrusk had an xGF% of 92.13. DeBrusk also finished with six shots on goal and five total individual high-danger scoring chances.

Lastly, Brock Boeser also had a strong night. During his 14:22 at even strength, Vancouver held a 16-7 shots advantage while Boeser's xGF% finished at 61.14. As for his stat line, Boeser finished the game with four shots while also recording one individual high-danger scoring chance created.

The Canucks will get a few days off before finishing up their two-game homestand against the Calgary Flames. These two teams met earlier this season, with Vancouver picking up a 5-1 home win. Game time on Sunday is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.

