The Stats Behind Game #23: Flames 5, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks struggled to prevent high-danger scoring chances at even-strength against the Flames. Calgary finished with 10, while Vancouver generated only seven. The Flames also won the even-strength xGF% battle, narrowly edging out the Canucks, who finished at 49.55%.

As for the heatmap, it shows one of Vancouver's major issues from this game. While the Canucks were able to generate 30 shots, very few were created in front of the net. It appears Vancouver's main offensive system is to create tips off shots from distance, which did not work on Sunday night.

To wrap things up, Quinn Hughes once again had a strong performance from an analytics perspective. During his 24:52 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks had a 15-8 shots advantage while also recording an even-strength xGF% of 60.38. Hughes also scored a highlight-reel goal while also finishing with a game-high six shots on net.

Vancouver now heads to California, starting with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks. Last season, the Canucks won the season series in impressive fashion, taking three of the four games. Puck drop is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 pm PT.

