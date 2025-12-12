The Stats Behind Game #31: Sabres 3, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Thursday was a lopsided game that the Canucks could not find a way to win. Vancouver held a 31-14 even-strength scoring chance advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 12-6. In the end, the Sabres were able to capitalize on defensive breakdowns and mistakes, which is why they skated away with the victory.

As for the heatmap, it shows how the Canucks were able to dominate in the offensive zone. Vancouver held the majority of possession but could only beat Alex Lyon twice. In the end, while creating chances is great, scoring goals is more important, which is something the Canucks have struggled to do of late.

To wrap things up, Max Sasson had a strong night on Thursday. On top of scoring a goal, Vancouver held a 14-3 shots advantage during his 14:43 of even-strength ice time. Sasson has stepped up in a massive way this season and is showing he is ready for a full-time spot in the NHL.

The Canucks begin a five-game road trip on Sunday when they take on the New Jersey Devils. Last season, the two teams split the season series, with each team picking up a win on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 am PT.

