The Stats Behind Game #35: Canucks 5, Bruins 4 (SO)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5-4 shootout victory over the Boston Bruins.

The Canucks once again found a way to win despite being outplayed by their opposition. The Bruins won the even-strength scoring chances battle 32-15 while also recording a 14-7 advantage in even-strength high-danger scoring chances created. In the end, the big difference in Saturday's win was Kevin Lankinen, who stopped 10 of the 11 high-danger shots he faced, plus all seven shootout attempts.

Looking at the heatmap, Vancouver was able to generate most of their chances from close to the crease. The issue is that Boston was also able to do the same thing with ease. As mentioned, if not for Lankinen's performance, Saturday's game could have been a blowout for the Bruins.

Shifting over to standouts, the trio of Liam Öhgren, Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson had a night to remember. All three members of the line scored, while the Canucks held a 4-2 scoring chances advantage during their 4:27 together. The trio also had an xGF% of 89.00 and did not allow a high-danger scoring chance against.

Lastly, defenceman Elias Pettersson has an impressive game for Vancouver. During his 13:18 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held a 4-2 shots advantage while Pettersson finished with an xGF% of 57.99. Pettersson seems to have found his groove and is providing Vancouver with valuable minutes on the blue line.

The Canucks will wrap up their five-game road trip on Monday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Monday will also be the final game before the NHL's holiday break. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Forward Jonathan Lekkerimäki Has Been On A Heater In The AHL

Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks Still Have Not Received Their Rings

Did The Canucks Make The Wrong Decision In Trading This Star Forward Away?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.