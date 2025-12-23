The Stats Behind Game #36: Flyers 5, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers were the better team in this game from start to finish. Philadelphia won the even-strength scoring chances battle 27-16 while also holding an even-strength high-danger scoring chances advantage of 18-8. The second period specifically was a challenge for the Canucks as they allowed the Flyers to create eight even-strength high-danger scoring chances while producing zero themselves.

One issue that Vancouver had in this game was protecting Thatcher Demko's crease. Three of Philadelphia's goals came from missed checks or lost battles in the crease, while the fourth goal involved losing a foot race. While Demko had a strong performance, he couldn't make up for the defensive issues from his teammates.

To wrap this game up, Tyler Myers was the Canucks best skater from an analytics perspective. During his 20:28 of even-strength ice time, Vancouver held an 11-9 shots advantage while posting an xGF% of 66.49. Myers also recorded a secondary assist, which was his 112th of his Canucks career.

Tonight’s match was Vancouver’s last before the holidays. The Canucks will now head home to celebrate before returning to action on December 27 with a game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

