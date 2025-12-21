How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 35 Games In.

The Vancouver Canucks are 35 games into the 2025–26 season. Vancouver is coming off one of their biggest trades in franchise history, moving Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Öhgren, and a first-round pick. Since this trade, the Canucks have not lost a single game — and the results have shown in the improvement of their season records.

Team Stats

While they’re not at the best that they’ve been all season, the Canucks have improved from where they sat at the 30-game mark. In fact, for the first time since the 15-game mark, they do not rank last in any of the listed stats. Even more impressive is the fact that they do not rank 30th or lower in any of their team stats, which is something they have done throughout the entire season after the five-game mark. Their most noticeable stat of all included is their power play percentage, which sits at an unexpected 13th in the NHL with a success rate of 20.5%.

Individual Skaters

With Hughes no longer on the team, Vancouver’s leaders for individual skater stats start to look very different. While stats such as goals (16) and hits (153) already belonged to Kiefer Sherwood outright, Filip Hronek ends up stepping in as the Canucks’ leader in assists (18). The biggest shift is on the power play, where Hughes previously led Vancouver in all of their power play points and power play TOI. In his stead, Jake DeBrusk takes the lead with nine points on the man-advantage (tied for 60th in the NHL) and 129:11 minutes spent on it (19th in NHL).

Goaltenders

In making his return from injury on December 11, Thatcher Demko stormed back to put up more impressive numbers to lead his team in the majority of their individual goaltending stats. While the goaltender has consistently held the team lead for wins, he has since added three onto his previous tally. His .912 SV% is tied for 16th in the NHL, while his 2.34 GAA sits at 11th. In terms of high-danger stats, Demko’s SV% on high-danger shots faced is .858% — good for ninth in the league.

Vancouver will look to continue their winning streak when they visit former Head Coach Rick Tocchet in a match against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. After a few days off for the holidays, the Canucks will reconvene for a match against the San Jose Sharks at home on Friday. They’ll take a quick trip south to face the Seattle Kraken on the 29th before returning to Rogers Arena to take on both the Flyers and Kraken again — this time on home-ice.

