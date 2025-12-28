The Stats Behind Game #37: Sharks 6, Canucks 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–3 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

As many could probably tell solely from the eye-test, the Canucks were heavily outplayed by the Sharks tonight. Vancouver was outchanced 20–17 on 5-on-5 and 38–24 overall. Each team’s recorded high-danger chance total tells an even worse story for the Canucks, who only registered seven throughout 60 minutes compared to the Sharks’ 20.

The heatmap gives a better indicator of what issues the Canucks had during last night’s game. Vancouver was unable to generate many — if any — quality chances around Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who has been notable for giving up rebounds throughout this season. Vancouver’s highest volume of scoring chances came from near the top of the faceoff dots.

Another issue shown in Vancouver’s heatmap is that they allowed lots of chances in front of Thatcher Demko. Four of the Sharks’ six goals came from this spot, with San Jose focusing most of their efforts on getting pucks to the crease. Vancouver was unable to effectively clear the middle of the ice, contributing greatly to their defeat.

Looking at individual performances, two players found themselves within the top-three in CF% both at 5-on-5 and overall. Liam Öhgren had the highest overall CF% with 54.55% and was tied for the second-highest 5-on-5 CF% with 54.55%. Max Sasson was the player with the highest 5-on-5 CF%, registering 55.56% while finishing with the third-highest overall CF% with 52.63%.

Vancouver’s lines were put through a blender last night. Seven different line combinations played two or more minutes at 5-on-5 for the Canucks, with Kiefer Sherwood, Evander Kane, and the returning Elias Pettersson playing the most with 10:19 5-on-5 minutes recorded. Of the seven combinations, the line with the highest CF% by the end of the game was Öhgren, David Kämpf, and Drew O’Connor with 80% registered in 3:28.

The Canucks will now head on the road to take on the Seattle Kraken in Washington for one game before returning to Vancouver. Their match against the Kraken will be their first of three this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 27

Buium, Öhgren & Rossi Speak Ahead Of First Home Game With The Canucks

Vancouver Canucks Center Elias Pettersson Discusses Most Recent Injury And New-Look Team

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.