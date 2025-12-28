Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: December 27

The second day of the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship has officially passed, with two Vancouver Canucks prospects’ teams taking part in today’s matchups. While Braeden Cootes picked up a win, Basile Sansonnens fell on Saturday night. Here’s how today’s matchups concluded.

Canada 2, Latvia 1 (OT)

Cootes and Canada survived a scare on Saturday, defeating Latvia 2-1 in overtime. The Canucks prospect saw 6:39 of ice time and won both of his faceoffs. Winning in overtime rather than regulation could hurt Canada later in the tournament as a win after 60 minutes is worth two points instead of three.

USA 2, Switzerland 1

Sansonnens and Switzerland pushed to the final whistle, but could not find the equalizer versus the USA. Vancouver's defensive prospect scored Switzerland's only goal while playing 17:12 of ice time. Switzerland held Team USA to just 20 shots in the game while producing 17 of their own.

December 28 Schedule

Sweden vs Switzerland: 11:00 am PT

