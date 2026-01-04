The Stats Behind Game #41: Bruins 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins.

Despite the loss, the Canucks were the better team at even strength. Vancouver held a 27-22 scoring chances advantage and won the even-strength high-danger scoring chances 12-8. In the end, it was special teams that made the difference as the Bruins scored twice on the man advantage compared to one goal on six opportunities for the Canucks.

As for the heatmap, Vancouver did a good job of protecting the front of the net, but still allowed two goals from in front of the crease. At the other end, the Canucks crashed the net all game, generating 11 high-danger shots on goal. Overall, it was a positive performance, but one that still resulted in a loss.

To wrap things up, the Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson and Linus Karlsson line were virtually unstoppable. During their 6:57 together, Vancouver held a 10-0 shots advantage and won the scoring chances battle 12-0. The trio also found the back of the net as Pettersson scored early in the second period.

The Canucks start their Eastern road trip on Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. These two teams met earlier this season, with Buffalo picking up a 3-2 victory. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

