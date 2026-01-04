Report: Canucks Have Extended A Contract Offer To Pending UFA Kiefer Sherwood

After what has felt like months of trade speculation, it appears the Vancouver Canucks may be looking to sign pending UFA Kiefer Sherwood to an extension rather than move him. As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Vancouver has come to Sherwood with an extension offer “this week,” though both sides are still not close.

“Both sides did talk this week, I still think however there’s a gap in where Sherwood would like to be and what the Canucks are willing to do,” Friedman said during Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines program.

Friedman also specified that he doesn’t have a timeline on any move that the Canucks may make when it comes to Sherwood.

Sherwood entered the 2025–26 season with career-highs in goals (19) and assists (21) last season and seems primed to break those records for the second season in a row. He currently sits atop the Canucks in goals scored this season with 17, while putting together 21 total points in 40 games played. Sherwood has been an asset for Vancouver, as he can play on both the power play and penalty kill.

Since Vancouver’s downhill skid this season, Sherwood has been the most-discussed player when it comes to potential trade bait due to his current high value and status as a pending UFA. Sherwood’s skills on all sides of the ice could result in him commanding a good chunk of money in free agency, making many in Vancouver’s fanbase favour trading him over re-signing him.

Vancouver resumes their current back-to-back with a game against the Boston Bruins tonight at 7:00 pm PT.

