The Stats Behind Game #54: Canucks 2, Ducks 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.
Despite winning the game, the Ducks were the better team from an analytics perspective. Anaheim finished with a 28-19 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 13-6. In the end, though, the Canucks found the only two goals while Tolopilo stood on his head in the victory.
The heatmap from the game shows the Ducks' ability to crash the net all night. Tolopilo faced 11 high-danger chances and was able to stop them all. As for Vancouver, they created seven high-danger shots, with the game-winning goal being registered as a medium danger shot.
To wrap this game up, Tyler Myers had a strong game from an analytics perspective. During his 15:40 of even-strength ice time, he posted an xGF% of 63.69% with the team winning the scoring chances battle 7-3. Myers also played a role on the penalty kill, as Anaheim only registered one shot in his 1:07 of ice time.
The Canucks wrap up their homestand on Saturday as they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to Rogers Arena. Toronto picked up the win the last time these two teams met by a 5-0 score. Game time is set for 4:00 pm PT.
