Canucks Jake DeBrusk Reflects On His Career Ahead Of 600th Regular-Season Game

"The NHL changes, it's a faster league. It's more skilled. You need speed. If you don't have speed, you die. We just played against a pretty young team in San Jose. And what's everyone talking about, how fast they were. Look at Chicago, look at the best team in the league in Colorado. Why are they so good, speed? So I look at that, and I think that's just how the game is changing. But in terms of these younger guys, just getting to know them. Obviously, it's a tough go. We're really struggling. So just try to be there for them if they need anything. Confidence is the biggest thing in the NHL. It's not something that is given to you at this level. You have to earn it, and you have to kind of keep it and learn how to stay with it. And when you lose, when you get scored on, it's human not to have any confidence. So for me, I just kind of look around and see how guys are doing in those terms. When you're young, you're trying to fight, to stay the next day. You're trying to fight, no matter what the score is or what's going on. So they got a pretty good read. But you know, they know I'm there for them if they need, and I try to crack a couple of jokes."