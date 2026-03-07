The Stats Behind Game #62: Canucks 6, Blackhawks 3.

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Despite winning on the scoresheet, overall, Chicago had the better production rate when it came to scoring chances-for. Vancouver had a very impressive first period, putting up 11 5-on-5 scoring chances, though after that, the Blackhawks were able to register more. Chicago finished the game with a 30–22 lead in overall scoring chances, mostly in part due to registering 13 during the second period.
The heat map remains pretty consistent with the scoring chances-for reported in the overall tally. Chicago did put up more scoring chances overall, doing a good job of generating offence from netfront and in the slot. While Vancouver also managed their fair share of chances close to the net, the Blackhawks did a good job of clearing them away from the middle of their zone — something Vancouver didn’t quite replicate.
In terms of individual performance, Max Sasson led the way in CF% both at 5-on-5 (60%) and overall (58.82%), while also registering the third-highest xGF% at 5-on-5 (58.30%) and second-highest overall (72.10%). Despite playing for only 12:07 minutes, he managed five scoring chances-for.
When it came to Vancouver’s lines, the group with the highest CF% was the trio of Nils Höglander, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk (63.64%). This group skated together for a total of 6:25 minutes, which ended up being the least registered of Vancouver’s four lines. Höglander, Pettersson, and DeBrusk also had the second-highest xGF% with 60.60% and managed three high-danger chances-for.
Vancouver will be back in action tomorrow when they take on the Winnipeg Jets at 4:00 pm PT. With Nikita Tolopilo starting the night before, it’s likely that Kevin Lankinen will play tonight, which would make this his 32nd start of the season.
