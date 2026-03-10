The Stats Behind Game #64: Senators 2, Canucks 0

Logo
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators.  

Monday was the definition of low-event hockey. The Senators won the even-strength scoring chances battle 19-4, while also claiming the even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 7-6. In the end, the only goal scored on a goaltender was a fluke as both Kevin Lankinen and James Reimer were sharp in this one. 

The heatmap shows just how low-event this game was. Neither team was able to generate consistent chances from inside the crease, with most shots coming from distance. While the defensive coverage was decent, the Canucks struggled to generate second-chance opportunities on Monday. 

Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators, March 9, 2026, Natural Stat Trick.Vancouver Canucks vs. Ottawa Senators, March 9, 2026, Natural Stat Trick.

To wrap this game up, Curtis Douglas led the team in even-strength xGF% at 56.26%. Vancouver's newest forward logged 6:52 of even-strength ice time and won the shots battle 3-1. Douglas also threw four hits while playing a fourth-line role in his debut. 

Mar 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Curtis Douglas (42) stick checks Ottawa Senators forward Fabian Zetterlund (20) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesMar 9, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Curtis Douglas (42) stick checks Ottawa Senators forward Fabian Zetterlund (20) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Canucks continue their home stand on Thursday against the Nashville Predators. This will be the third meeting between Vancouver and Nashville, with each team having picked up a win so far. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.   

