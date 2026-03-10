The Stats Behind Game #64: Senators 2, Canucks 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
Monday was the definition of low-event hockey. The Senators won the even-strength scoring chances battle 19-4, while also claiming the even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 7-6. In the end, the only goal scored on a goaltender was a fluke as both Kevin Lankinen and James Reimer were sharp in this one.
The heatmap shows just how low-event this game was. Neither team was able to generate consistent chances from inside the crease, with most shots coming from distance. While the defensive coverage was decent, the Canucks struggled to generate second-chance opportunities on Monday.
To wrap this game up, Curtis Douglas led the team in even-strength xGF% at 56.26%. Vancouver's newest forward logged 6:52 of even-strength ice time and won the shots battle 3-1. Douglas also threw four hits while playing a fourth-line role in his debut.
The Canucks continue their home stand on Thursday against the Nashville Predators. This will be the third meeting between Vancouver and Nashville, with each team having picked up a win so far. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.