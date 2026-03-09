‘I Think It Could Be A Perfect Fit For Me’: New Canucks Forward Curtis Douglas Speaks On New Opportunity In Vancouver

“He is a bigger body. He can move pretty good for his size. Sometimes it takes guys [who are] that tall, takes them longer for the core to develop. But for a big guy, he moves around the ice pretty good,” Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote said of what Douglas adds to the team’s lineup. “He’s an honest guy, [...] he runs a hard fore check, finishes checks, plays the right way. We want to get bigger too. We want to get faster, want to get bigger. And he’s one guy, and I know a lot of teams went after him, and he’s got, obviously, some development, right? He’s young, but he’s a nice piece for us to see what he can do here.”