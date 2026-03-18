The Stats Behind Game #67: Canucks 5, Panthers 2.

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–2 win against the Florida Panthers.
According to the stat sheet, Florida completely out-chanced the Canucks, lobbing 39 scoring chances-for while Vancouver registered 23. In fact, the Panthers nearly had the same amount of high-danger chances-for as the Canucks’ regular scoring chase-for count with 22. The Panthers also had the Canucks beat when it came to the shot counter, as Vancouver had 22 compared to Florida’s 23.
Where both teams managed to do pretty well is in front of their opposition’s net, as both the Canucks and Panthers put up their highest volume of scoring chances-for in this area. While Florida wasn’t able to solve Lankinen, the Canucks capitalized on as many of those net-front opportunities as they could, beating Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky three separate times from there.
Eye-test wise, the line of Marco Rossi, Brock Boeser, and Liam Öhgren had yet another strong game, specifically the pairing of Rossi and Boeser, though analytics don’t quite tell the same story. While they did lead Vancouver in overall CF%, their rating was only 46.67%. On top of that, they only put up four scoring chances-for while permitting five. The only line to not allow more scoring-chances against than their number of scoring chances-for was that of Drew O’Connor, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk.
Yesterday’s top performer statistically speaking was none-other than Marco Rossi, who is now up to seven points in his past three games including a three-game goal-scoring streak. Rossi continued to perform from an analytics standpoint last night, as he recorded the highest overall CF% on his team with 65.52%. He also had the second-highest xGF% with 64% as well as a second-highest nine scoring chances-for.
Vancouver is now halfway through their current eight-game home stand. They’ll start the second-half off with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at 7:00 pm PT.
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