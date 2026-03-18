The Stats Behind Game #67: Canucks 5, Panthers 2.

Eye-test wise, the line of Marco Rossi, Brock Boeser, and Liam Öhgren had yet another strong game, specifically the pairing of Rossi and Boeser, though analytics don’t quite tell the same story. While they did lead Vancouver in overall CF%, their rating was only 46.67%. On top of that, they only put up four scoring chances-for while permitting five. The only line to not allow more scoring-chances against than their number of scoring chances-for was that of Drew O’Connor, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk.