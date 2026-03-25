The Stats Behind Game #70: Ducks 5, Canucks 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.
Despite falling on the scoresheet, the Canucks did win the analytics battle on Tuesday. Vancouver held a 32-25 even-strength scoring-chance advantage and won the even-strength high-danger scoring-chance battle 14-13. In the end, though, it wasn't enough as the Ducks skated away from Rogers Arena with a victory.
Looking at the heatmap, the Canucks struggled to protect the front of Kevin Lankinen's net. As for the offensive zone, Vancouver threw the puck at the net from everywhere. Overall, it was a high-event game with both teams testing the goaltenders as much as possible.
To wrap up Tuesday's loss, Jake DeBrusk had a strong night from an analytics perspective. During his 12:07 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks had a 7-2 shots advantage and won the even-strength scoring chances battle 8-4. DeBrusk also scored Vancouver's first goal and finished the game with four shots on net.
The Canucks wrap up their homestand on Thursday when they battle the L.A. Kings. Vancouver and L.A. will play three more times this season, with two being played at Rogers Arena. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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