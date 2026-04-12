The Stats Behind Game #79: Canucks 4, Sharks 3 (SO).

For only the second time this season, Vancouver put more than 40 shots on goal throughout the game, though they did need to go past regulation in order to do so. When it came to scoring chances-for, the Canucks recorded only one less than San Jose, with the Sharks leading that battle 28–27. Notably, 25 of the Sharks’ scoring chances-for came at 5-on-5, while Vancouver only registered 19. Four of the Canucks’ chances-for came during overtime, while another four came during the power play.