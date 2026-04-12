Canucks Re-Assign Goaltender Jiří Patera To AHL In Anticipation Of Lankinen's Return

With Kevin Lankinen expected to start tonight for the Canucks, Vancouver has re-assigned Jiří Patera to the AHL.
With Kevin Lankinen named tonight's starting goaltender against the San Jose Sharks, the Vancouver Canucks have announced that goaltender Jiří Patera has been re-assigned to the AHL. During his most recent call-up, Patera did not end up playing in any games for Vancouver.
Patera was called up last week after Lankinen was ruled out of his team's matchup against the Utah Mammoth on home-ice. In his lone NHL start this season, Patera faced 40 shots but allowed seven goals against the Florida Panthers. In Abbotsford, he has registered a record of 11-14-4 with a 2.72 GAA and .907 SV%.
With Lankinen unavailable, Nikita Tolopilo has started in Vancouver's past four games. Despite some strong games, he has not won a game since March 12 against the Nashville Predators. Given that Lankinen is expected to start tonight, Tolopilo is likely to start in tomorrow's game against the Anaheim Ducks.
This is not the only roster move the Canucks have made today, as Vancouver called defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev up from the AHL earlier this morning.
Vancouver will play the Sharks tonight at 7:00 pm PT, and the Ducks at 5:00 pm PT tomorrow. As of writing, Abbotsford is currently up 2-0 against the Calgary Wranglers, with their next game taking place next Saturday against the Ontario Reign.
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