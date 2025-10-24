The Stats Behind Game #8: Predators 2, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

The Canucks struggled to create scoring chances at even strength against the Predators. Nashville won the even-strength scoring chances battle 32-14, while the high-danger scoring chances were tied at seven. Vancouver also finished with an xGF% of 44.89 at even strength.

As for the heatmap, it illustrates the Canucks struggles to get the puck out of their zone. The Predators were able to generate chances from everywhere in the zone, especially in front of Thatcher Demko, who faced seven high-danger shots. As for Vancouver, they generated eight high-danger shots, but had trouble creating second-chance opportunities all game.

Looking at forward lines, the only constant trio that had an xGF% above 50.00 was Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland. Due to the amount of special teams play, they played together for 3:43 and finished with an xGF% of 89.64. The trio also posted the three highest even-strength xGF%'s, with Pettersson and Garland both finishing above 75.00%

Lastly, Aatu Räty was noticeable in this game. He was tied for the team lead with two individual high-danger scoring chances created while going six for 10 in the faceoff dot. The Canucks also won the high-danger scoring chances battle with Räty on the ice, finishing with a 3-1 advantage during his 13:49 of even strength ice time.

Vancouver returns home for a weekend back-to-back starting on Saturday versus the Montréal Canadiens. Last season, the Canucks went 0-1-1 against the Canadiens , including a 4-2 loss at home. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT from Rogers Arena and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

