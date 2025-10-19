Vancouver Canucks Forward Brock Boeser Will Miss Game Against The Washington Capitals

The Vancouver Canucks will be missing a key member of their lineup on Sunday when they take on the Washington Capitals. Prior to puck drop, the Canucks announced via social media that forward Brock Boeser "will not play today due to personal reasons." As of writing, there is no additional information on how long Boeser will be out of the lineup.

Boeser has been a key part of Vancouver's lineup so far this season. He is tied for the team lead in goals with three and is one of three Canucks to score on the power play. Boeser is averaging 19:37 a night and was playing on a line with Jake DeBrusk and Filip Chytil.

With Boeser out of the lineup, Vancouver will need to make some changes to their forward group. Based on pre-game warmups, Jonathan Lekkerimäki will draw into the lineup and will play with Chytil and Evander Kane. As for DeBrusk, he will play with Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland.

The Canucks continue their five-game road trip Sunday when they take on the Capitals. Vancouver is 2-0-0 so far after impressive back-to-back victories to kick off the trip. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 am PT and can be viewed on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

What NHL EDGE Says About The Vancouver Canucks Five Games Into The 2025-26 Season

Vancouver Canucks Set Franchise Record During Recent Victory Over The Chicago Blackhawks

How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 5 Games In