Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #1: Welcome To The 2026-27 Regular Season

The Vancouver Canucks kick off their 2026-27 campaign against the Edmonton Oilers
After a long off-season, the Vancouver Canucks are back as they kick off the 2026-27 regular season against the Edmonton Oilers. Tuesday's game is the first of a home-and-home series with the Oilers, as the Canucks will host Edmonton on Thursday night. Last year, the Oilers won the season series, picking up three wins in four games.
A new campaign also means a fresh start for Vancouver. The organization is coming off one of the worst seasons in franchise history, which led to major off-season changes. Among those was promoting Ryan Johnson to GM and Manny Malhotra to head coach.
With the Canucks in a rebuild, Tuesday's focus will be the process rather than the final core. This group needs to show that they will stand up for each other and can play like a cohesive unit. Tuesday will also be a special night as it will be Malhotra's first game as an NHL head coach.
Players To Watch:
Brendan Gallagher:
For the first time since he was drafted in 2010, Brendan Gallagher will wear an NHL jersey for a team not named the Montréal Canadiens. The 34-year-old was brought in this off-season to help change the environment in the locker room as well as mentor some of the younger players on the roster. Given Gallagher's history, expect number seven to crash the net and annoy Edmonton all night.
Vasily Podkolzin:
Trading away Vasily Podkolzin was one of a handful of questionable moves made by Vancouver's previous management group. The 25-year-old has developed into a solid NHLer and is set to start on the Oilers' top line Tuesday night. Coming off a career-high 19 goals and 37 points, Podkolzin will look to make his old team pay in the season opener.
2025-26 Vancouver Canucks (25–49–8):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 15–36–51
Filip Hronek: 8–41–49
Brock Boeser: 22–26–48
Jake DeBrusk: 23–19–42
Linus Karlsson: 15–20–35
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 11–27–5
Thatcher Demko: 8–10–1
Nikita Tolopilo: 6–11–2
Jiří Patera: 0–1–0
2025-26 Edmonton Oilers (41–30–11):
Points:
Connor McDavid: 48–90–138
Leon Draisaitl: 35–62–97
Evan Bouchard: 21–74–95
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 20–36–56
Zach Hyman: 31–21–52
Goaltenders:
Connor Ingram: 16–10–3
Tristan Jarry: 9-6-2
Calvin Pickard: 5–6–2
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Place
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
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