15 Canucks Are On Track To Hit Games-Played Milestones During 2026–27 Season

If both players skate in all of Vancouver’s games, Pettersson will be the one to reach the milestone first. The forward skated in his 500th-career NHL game on December 27, 2025 against the San Jose Sharks and became the 29th player to play in all 500 games with Vancouver. If he plays in all 600 games with Vancouver, he’ll be the 17th player in franchise history to do so. Pettersson requires 55 games to get to 600, with the projected date of this mark taking place on January 28 against the Dallas Stars.