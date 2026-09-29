15 Canucks Are On Track To Hit Games-Played Milestones During 2026–27 Season

15 Canucks are currently on track to hit games-played milestones in 2026–27, with the numbers ranging from 100 to 1200.
With the oncoming start of a new NHL season comes the beginning of milestone countdowns for the Vancouver Canucks. 15 Canucks are currently on track to hit games-played milestones in 2026–27, with the numbers ranging from 100 to 1200.
Six Canucks Could Hit The 100-Game Mark In 2026–27
A total of six Canucks are slated to hit the 100-game mark during the 2026–27 season. The first in line to do so is defenceman Elias Pettersson, who needs only two more games to get to 100. If all goes as planned, this could mean he reaches the mark as early as Vancouver’s home-opener against the Edmonton Oilers on October 1.
After Pettersson on the 100-game trail is Liam Öhgren, who will hit the milestone in his third game of the season — the earliest being October 3 versus the Calgary Flames. Max Sasson is next, with five games to play in before reaching 100 in his career. If he plays in all of Vancouver’s first five games of the year, he’ll hit the mark on October 8 against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Three of Vancouver’s young defencemen are also within striking distance of 100 career games. Zeev Buium is currently the closest of the three with 24 to go, with the earliest date of reaching the milestone being November 19 against the Seattle Kraken. Tom Willander is next, requiring 30 games in 2026–27 to hit a career-total of 100. He could hit this mark as early as December 1 against the Washington Capitals.
Finally, if Victor Mancini plays in 45 games through the 2026–27 season, he’ll reach 100 through his NHL career. Playing in all of Vancouver’s first 45 games of the year would see him collect the milestone on January 5 against the New York Islanders, though with Vancouver’s D-core already projected, this is unlikely to happen.
Marco Rossi & Paul Cotter Could Reach 300, Drew O’Connor En Route To 400 Games
The next wave of games-played milestones in regards to the number of games played would see Marco Rossi and Paul Cotter reach 300 career-NHL games and Drew O’Connor reach the 400-game mark.
Of these three, the closest to their respective milestone is Cotter, who is four away from the 300-mark. Beginning the season with the team and skating in all four of their first games would put his 300th-game date on October 4 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
A bigger distance away is Rossi, who is 65 games away from 300 in his NHL career. The forward has only played in more than 65 games twice in his career, though if he can stay healthy, it’s not unreasonable to think he could do it in 2026–27. Playing in all of Vancouver’s games would see Rossi hit this milestone on February 25 against the St. Louis Blues.
Finally, O’Connor will need to play in nearly every game of the 2026–27 season to hit 400 NHL games, as he requires 77 to reach the milestone. The forward has skated in full-seasons for the past two years, even playing in 84 games in 2024–25 due to trades and his team’s schedules. If he remains with the Canucks past the 2026 Trade Deadline, he’ll reach 400 career games with Vancouver on March 25 versus the Golden Knights.
Two Canucks Veterans Are On Pace To Hit 600 NHL Games In 2026–27
Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek are the two Canucks looking to hit the 600-game mark in 2026–27.
If both players skate in all of Vancouver’s games, Pettersson will be the one to reach the milestone first. The forward skated in his 500th-career NHL game on December 27, 2025 against the San Jose Sharks and became the 29th player to play in all 500 games with Vancouver. If he plays in all 600 games with Vancouver, he’ll be the 17th player in franchise history to do so. Pettersson requires 55 games to get to 600, with the projected date of this mark taking place on January 28 against the Dallas Stars.
Hronek will need a little more time than Pettersson to hit the 600-game mark, as he’ll need a total of 67 before he can reach it. He skated in his 500th-career NHL game on January 19, 2026 against the Islanders. The earliest date Hronek can hit 600 games by during the 2026–27 season is March 3 versus the Chicago Blackhawks.
Brock Boeser & Jake DeBrusk Eyeing 700-Career NHL Games Played
If both players remain with the Canucks and skate in all games through 2026–27, Boeser and DeBrusk will hit the 700-career NHL game mark one game away from one-another. Boeser is currently 71 games away from the milestone, while DeBrusk requires one extra with 72 to go.
Boeser hit the 600-game mark on January 17 against the Oilers during the 2025–26 season, becoming the 16th player in franchise history to reach the mark entirely with Vancouver. Playing in all 71 games leading up to the milestone would see the forward reach 700 on March 13 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
DeBrusk reached 600 games only a little more than a week after Boeser did, skating in his 600th on January 29, 2026 against the Anaheim Ducks. Barring any injuries or roster moves, DeBrusk is projected to hit the 700-game mark a day after Boeser, on March 14, when the Canucks take on the Ottawa Senators.
Jamie Oleksiak Is Only 42 Games Away From 800
When Oleksiak signed with the Canucks in free-agency, he automatically became one of the team’s longest-tenured NHL players, second only to fellow defenceman Luke Schenn. Heading into the 2026–27 season, he only needs 42 more games to reach the 800-game mark in his career.
Tracing his previous season’s projections, this should be a reasonable goal for Oleksiak to reach, as he’s skated in more than 42 games throughout his past seven seasons in the NHL. Last season, the defenceman played in 78 games for the Kraken.
The earliest date that Oleksiak can reach the 800-game mark is, ironically enough, against his former team on December 30.
A Near Full-Season Will See Luke Schenn Hit 1200 NHL Games
The Canuck with the biggest potential milestone on the dockett for the 2026–27 season is none-other than now three-time Canucks defenceman Schenn. Currently at 1122 NHL games played, the defenceman is 78 games away from reaching the 1200-game mark in his career. 139 of his current game total has been spent with Vancouver throughout the two other stints he played in.
If he plays in all the Canucks’ games from the start of the season to the 78-game mark, Schenn will hit 1200 against the very team that traded him to Vancouver in his first stint with the team, the Ducks. This game is currently scheduled for March 27 in Vancouver.
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