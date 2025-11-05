Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #15: Looking For History Against The Chicago Blackhawk

The Vancouver Canucks (7-7-0) return home after a successful road trip to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3). This will be the second meeting between these two teams, with Vancouver winning 3-2 in a shootout last month. A win would bring the Canucks home record back to .500, as they are currently 2-3-0 at Rogers Arena this season.

Wednesday could be a historic night for the franchise. With a win, Vancouver would set a new franchise record with their 12th consecutive win over the Blackhawks. The Canucks have not lost to Chicago since November 21, 2021, which was the same season Connor Bedard put up 100 points in 62 WHL games.

Vancouver may also be getting some help on the injury front as there is a chance Conor Garland returns to the lineup. Garland has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. The Canucks did get Quinn Hughes back last game and may see the return of Teddy Blueger in the foreseeable future.

Players To Watch:

Lukas Reichel:

Wednesday will be the first time that Lukas Reichel gets to battle his former team. The 23-year-old was traded to Vancouver a few weeks ago but has yet to record a point in his first six games. That could all change against the Blackhawks as Reichel should be motivated to produce against the team that traded him away.

Tyler Bertuzzi:

Tyler Bertuzzi has become a key part of Chicago's offence since arriving in the 2024 off-season. The 3-year-old has seven points in 12 outings and recently celebrated his 500th regular-season game in the NHL. Bertuzzi scored the last time these two teams met and will be looking to go two-for-two on the year.

Vancouver Canucks (7–7–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 3–8–11

Elias Pettersson: 3–7–10

Kiefer Sherwood: 9–0–9

Brock Boeser: 6–3–9

Evander Kane: 2-5-7

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 2–3–0

Chicago Blackhawks (5–5–3):

Points:

Connor Bedard: 6-10-16

Frank Nazar: 5-6-11

André Burakovsky: 5-5-10

Teuvo Teräväinen: 2-7-9

Ryan Donato: 6-2-8

Goaltenders:

Spencer Knight: 4-3-2

Arvid Soderblom: 1-2-1

Game Information:

Start time: 7:0 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

