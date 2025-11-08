Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #16: Taking On The Columbus Blue Jackets At Home

The Vancouver Canucks (7–8–0) began their current four-game homestand with a rough 5–2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. They’ll look to bounce back tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7–6–0), who are coming off their own 5–1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Both teams have seven wins on the season, though Columbus has two less losses.

The Canucks’ loss on Wednesday night was not one made without effort, as the team registered 40 even-strength scoring chances compared to Chicago’s 28. They even posted a new season-high in shots made with 45. However, Vancouver floundered when they needed it most, as they were unable to produce actual goals until late in the third period. By the time they did, the score was already 4–0 Chicago.

A story throughout the Canucks’ 2025–26 season has been their penalty kill, which has suffered since losing key player Derek Forbort due to injury. Vancouver is currently 31st in the NHL in penalty killing success with a rate of 68%. They’ve surrendered a power play goal against in four straight games and will hope to avoid a fifth one after tonight.

Tonight, the Canucks will want to make sure their 5-on-5 game is up to par with the Blue Jackets. This may be a hard task, seeing as Columbus is currently one of the better teams in the NHL when it comes to 5-on-5 — they’re currently tied for 11th in the league in 5-on-5 goals-for with 30, and tied for sixth in goals-against with 24. Columbus has also been able to put up lots of scoring chances against their opponents while on 5-on-5, so Vancouver will want to make sure they limit this as much as possible.

Players To Watch:

Kevin Lankinen

With Thatcher Demko’s status unknown for this weekend due to maintenance, all eyes will be on Lankinen heading into Vancouver’s next games. Lankinen is also coming off a Wednesday night game that saw him surrender four goals against in the third period. As it stands, Lankinen has not been confirmed as the team’s starter tonight or for Sunday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. While it wouldn’t be ideal to start Lankinen in both games, Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote explained on Friday that “if he has to, he has to.”

Adam Fantilli

In a season filled with some minor surprises for the Blue Jackets, it’s Adam Fantilli who has been noticeable — but not in a good way. The former third-overall draft selection has two goals and four assists in 13 games played, which isn’t bad at all. However, in the Blue Jackets’ last game, current first-line center Sean Monahan left the game due to a hand injury. His status for tonight’s game is unknown. In the event that Monahan doesn’t play, it’d make the most sense for Fantilli to be elevated to the first line, placing him back in a spot that he’s generally found success in.

Vancouver Canucks (7–8–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 3–8–11

Elias Pettersson: 3–7–10

Kiefer Sherwood: 9–0–9

Brock Boeser: 6–3–9

Evander Kane: 3–5–8

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 2–4–0

Columbus Blue Jackets (7–6–0):

Points:

Kirill Marchenko: 6–7–13

Dmitrik Voronkov: 5–5–10

Zach Werenski: 4–6–10

Charlie Coyle: 2–7–9

Boone Jenner: 2–6–8

Goaltenders:

Jet Greaves: 3–4–0

Elvis Merzļikins: 4–2–0

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

How The Vancouver Canucks Stack Up To The Rest Of The NHL: 15 Games In

Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Foote Provides Injury Updates On Blueger, Chytil, Höglander & Lekkerimäki

Canucks Head Coach Provides Update On Goaltender Thatcher Demko

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.