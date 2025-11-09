Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #17: A Challenging Battle Against The High-Flying Colorado Avalanche

The Vancouver Canucks (8-8-0) wrap up their weekend back-to-back with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (9-1-5). Both teams are coming off Saturday night wins, with Colorado posting an impressive 9-1 over the Edmonton Oilers. As for Vancouver, they defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 to move back to .500 on the season.

Few teams have been able to match the Avalanche's offence this year. Colorado has just one regulation loss and are up to 59 goals in just 15 games. Ultimately, it is going to be a challenging night for the Canucks who have struggled defensively this season.

As for the biggest storyline heading into this game, that is the health of goaltender Thatcher Demko. The 29-year-old missed Saturday's game due to maintenance, but is a possibility to play on Sunday. If Demko plays, it will be a significant boost to Vancouver, as he has been one of the best goalies in the league so far.

Players To Watch:

Jake DeBrusk:

Jake DeBrusk continues to deliver during the month of November. He scored on Saturday night while logging 17:43 of ice time. DeBrusk was able to showcase some chemistry with Aatu Räty and Drew O'Connor against Columbus as the trio were on the ice for two of the Canucks goals during the victory.

Jack Drury:

Jack Drury is having a strong start to the 2025-26 season. The 25-year-old has seven points in 15 games and is coming off a two-goal performance against Edmonton. While most of the attention will be on the Avalanche's stars, Vancouver needs to ensure they do not forget about Drury, as he can make the opposition pay on the scoreboard.

Vancouver Canucks (8–8–0):

Points:

Conor Garland: 4–8–12

Elias Pettersson: 3–8–11

Kiefer Sherwood: 9–1–10

Brock Boeser: 7–3–10

Quinn Hughes: 1-8-9

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 3–4–0

Colorado Avalanche (9–1–5):

Points:

Nathan MacKinnon: 12-12-24

Cale Makar: 6-14-20

Martin Nečas: 9-9-18

Victor Olofsson: 5-8-13



Artturi Lehkonen: 4-9-13

Goaltenders:

Scott Wedgewood: 9-1-2

Trent Miner: 0-0-2

Mackenzie Blackwood: 0-0-1

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

