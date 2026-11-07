Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #19: A Strong Effort Is Needed To Shut Down Connor McDavid And The Oilers

Vancouver Canucks
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 7, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (3-14-1) will look to end their four-game losing streak on Saturday as they battle the Edmonton Oilers (11-3-3). The Oilers lead the league in goals with 71, while the Canucks have allowed the most goals against this season with 83. These Pacific Division rivals have already met twice this year, with each team picking up a win.
One of the major focuses of this game for Vancouver will revolve around effort and compete. The Canucks were called out by Head Coach Manny Malhotra on Thursday as the team put forth one of the more disappointing performances of the campaign. With the firepower Edmonton possesses, Vancouver could be in for a massive blowout if they replicate their Thursday effort level.
Saturday will also be a big test for the penalty kill as the Oilers rank near the top of the NHL with a 33.9% power play. The Canucks' penalty kill has struggled this season and currently ranks 31st in the league at 63.3%. Vancouver will need to stay disciplined, as giving Edmonton too many man advantages could result in yet another loss.
Players To Watch:
Linus Karlsson:
Linus Karlsson has struggled to find the back of the net recently. The 26-year-old has four goals on the year, but only one has come over the last seven games. With depth scoring being an issue for the Canucks this year, Karlsson will need to stabilize his game in order to help snap the losing streak.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins:
After recovering from an injury, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is back to his old scoring ways. The pride of Burnaby, BC, has 11 points in eight games and is coming off two straight multi-point efforts. Nugent-Hopkins also recently became the Oilers' all-time games-played leader, as he has suited up for Edmonton in 1,039 regular-season games.
Vancouver Canucks (3–14–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 4–14–18
Brock Boeser: 6–9–15
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 6–8–14
Filip Hronek: 1–11–12
Jake DeBrusk: 5-5-10
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 2–6–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Edmonton Oilers (11-3-3)
Points:
Connor McDavid: 10-34-44
Leon Draisaitl: 14-17-31
Evan Bouchard: 10-20-30
Vasily Podkolzin: 9-5-14
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: 4-7-11
Goaltenders:
Devon Levi: 6-1-0
Tristan Jarry: 4-1-3
Matt Tomkins: 1-1-0
Game Information:
Start time: 8:00 pm PCT
Venue: Rogers Place
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Sep 29, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vancouver Canucks forward Linus Karlsson (94) battle along the boards for a loose puck during the second period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
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